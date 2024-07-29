Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Arvind consolidated net profit declines 40.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 1.22% to Rs 1830.60 crore
Net profit of Arvind declined 40.32% to Rs 39.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.22% to Rs 1830.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1853.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1830.601853.27 -1 OPM %8.189.73 -PBDT122.79155.81 -21 PBT54.3190.90 -40 NP39.3165.87 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Shooter Ramita's medal event at 1 PM IST

Budget 2024 has created a new investment avenue: NPS Vatsalya scheme

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty near 24,900; Adani Wilmar zooms 7% on Q1 turnaround

Paris Olympics: Lakshya's win over Cordon deleted as his opponent withdraws

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon