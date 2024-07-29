Arvind consolidated net profit declines 40.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.22% to Rs 1830.60 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Arvind declined 40.32% to Rs 39.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.22% to Rs 1830.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1853.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1830.601853.278.189.73122.79155.8154.3190.9039.3165.87