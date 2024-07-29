Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Speculative net longs in Pound futures continue to hover at over 10 year high

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators continued to increase net long position in the Pound futures to their highest level in more than 10 years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 142,183 contracts in the data reported through July 23, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 9281 net contracts.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Shooter Ramita's medal event at 1 PM IST

Budget 2024 has created a new investment avenue: NPS Vatsalya scheme

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty near 24,900; Adani Wilmar zooms 7% on Q1 turnaround

Paris Olympics: Lakshya's win over Cordon deleted as his opponent withdraws

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon