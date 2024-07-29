Business Standard
Laxmi Organic drops as PAT slides 10% YoY in Q1 FY25

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Laxmi Organic Industries tumbled 4.59% to Rs 259 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 10.38% to Rs 34.35 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 38.33 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 718.17 crore in Q1 FY25, down 1.52% from Rs 729.22 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
Profit before tax declined 3.14% year on year to Rs 53.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Laxmi Organic Industries is a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large scale manufacturing of chemicals.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

