Asahi Songwon Colors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Asahi Songwon Colors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 30.91% to Rs 133.72 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.91% to Rs 133.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 102.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales133.72102.15 31 OPM %8.884.87 -PBDT9.162.72 237 PBT4.37-1.31 LP NP3.10-1.02 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

