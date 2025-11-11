Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 33.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 417.89 croreNet profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 33.14% to Rs 122.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 417.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 360.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales417.89360.79 16 OPM %95.6095.77 -PBDT164.25123.41 33 PBT162.60121.80 33 NP122.1891.77 33
