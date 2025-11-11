Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 36765.32 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 7.53% to Rs 2244.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2086.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 36765.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33086.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales36765.3233086.31 11 OPM %38.2237.13 -PBDT7152.326241.29 15 PBT6825.135965.97 14 NP2244.102086.97 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 5.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 5.04% in the September 2025 quarter

R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit rises 507.32% in the September 2025 quarter

R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit rises 507.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 19.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 19.78% in the September 2025 quarter

PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 30.00% in the September 2025 quarter

PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 30.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon