Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 36765.32 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 7.53% to Rs 2244.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2086.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 36765.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33086.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales36765.3233086.31 11 OPM %38.2237.13 -PBDT7152.326241.29 15 PBT6825.135965.97 14 NP2244.102086.97 8
