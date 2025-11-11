Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit rises 507.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Sales rise 46.90% to Rs 8.52 crore

Net profit of R R Financial Consultants rose 507.32% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.90% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.525.80 47 OPM %40.4911.90 -PBDT3.330.53 528 PBT3.280.49 569 NP2.490.41 507

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

