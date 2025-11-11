Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 15.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 15.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 56.79 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu Ventures declined 15.13% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 56.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales56.7954.84 4 OPM %6.526.31 -PBDT2.832.77 2 PBT1.451.53 -5 NP1.011.19 -15

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

