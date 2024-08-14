Muller & Phipps (India) consolidated net profit declines 79.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.19% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of Muller & Phipps (India) declined 79.31% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.491.39 7 OPM %1.3418.71 -PBDT0.060.30 -80 PBT0.060.29 -79 NP0.060.29 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content