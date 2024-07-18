Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 472.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 121.70% to Rs 44.23 croreNet profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 472.34% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 121.70% to Rs 44.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales44.2319.95 122 OPM %7.643.76 -PBDT3.770.83 354 PBT3.560.62 474 NP2.690.47 472
