Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Ashiana Agro Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.260.22 18 OPM %0-18.18 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.050 0
