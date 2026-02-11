Eyantra Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 133.60% to Rs 26.42 crore

Net loss of Eyantra Ventures reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 133.60% to Rs 26.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.4211.31-8.823.98-2.640.49-3.650.32-2.030.11

