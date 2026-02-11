Calcom Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.44% to Rs 55.13 crore

Net loss of Calcom Vision reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.44% to Rs 55.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.55.1344.663.489.610.252.99-1.142.06-0.950.23

