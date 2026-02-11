Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ruchi Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ruchi Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 2.61% to Rs 13.74 crore

Net Loss of Ruchi Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.61% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.7413.39 3 OPM %31.5931.67 -PBDT4.293.80 13 PBT-0.12-0.37 68 NP-0.47-1.12 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

