Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashiana Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ashiana Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Brightcom Group Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd, Airan Ltd and Gulshan Polyols Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2026.

Ashiana Housing Ltd spiked 15.07% to Rs 351.15 at 11-Feb-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2640 shares in the past one month.

 

Brightcom Group Ltd soared 14.29% to Rs 13.76. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sarthak Metals Ltd surged 13.85% to Rs 91.38. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1023 shares in the past one month.

Airan Ltd advanced 13.11% to Rs 17.34. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11251 shares in the past one month.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd spurt 11.84% to Rs 163.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4040 shares in the past one month.

Yen jumps nearly 1% on growth hopes and softer dollar

Market trade sideways; pharma shares advance

HLE Glascoat slumps after weak Q3 performance

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apollo Hospitals gains after Q3 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 502 cr; board declares Rs 10 interim dividend

