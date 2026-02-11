Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen jumps nearly 1% on growth hopes and softer dollar

Yen jumps nearly 1% on growth hopes and softer dollar

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
The Japanese yen strengthened nearly 1% to above 153 per dollar on Wednesday, marking its third consecutive session of gains. The move was driven by optimism around Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis policy agenda, which investors believe could support economic growth and give the Bank of Japan greater flexibility to raise interest rates. Following her decisive election victory, Takaichi outlined plans for higher fiscal spending, tax cuts, and a temporary suspension of the food sales tax, easing near-term inflation pressures. Markets also drew support from speculation that Japanese authorities may intervene to limit excessive currency weakness, while a softer US dollarafter weak economic data revived expectations of Federal Reserve rate cutsfurther lifted the yen.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market trade sideways; pharma shares advance

Market trade sideways; pharma shares advance

HLE Glascoat slumps after weak Q3 performance

HLE Glascoat slumps after weak Q3 performance

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apollo Hospitals gains after Q3 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 502 cr; board declares Rs 10 interim dividend

Apollo Hospitals gains after Q3 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 502 cr; board declares Rs 10 interim dividend

RIL's consumer division acquires Southern Health Foods

RIL's consumer division acquires Southern Health Foods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealIndia-US Trade DealBiopol Chemicals IPOIndia AI Summit 2026 Seven ChakrasVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today