TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
PCBL Chemical Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2026.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd soared 11.85% to Rs 120.62 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37862 shares in the past one month.
PCBL Chemical Ltd surged 9.38% to Rs 321.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.52 lakh shares in the past one month.
Eicher Motors Ltd spiked 6.42% to Rs 7765. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8729 shares in the past one month.
Banco Products (India) Ltd gained 6.09% to Rs 693.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26840 shares in the past one month.
Pricol Ltd advanced 5.60% to Rs 617.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21474 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST