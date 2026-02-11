Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

PCBL Chemical Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2026.

PCBL Chemical Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2026.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd soared 11.85% to Rs 120.62 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37862 shares in the past one month.

 

PCBL Chemical Ltd surged 9.38% to Rs 321.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Eicher Motors Ltd spiked 6.42% to Rs 7765. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8729 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan breaks century stand

BHEL, Bharat Heavy Electricals share price today

BHEL share price tumbles 6% as government announces 5% stake sale via OFS

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, February 11, 2026: Nifty, Sensex trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades choppy, Nifty tests 25,950; auto, pharma shares up, BHEL falls 6%

Suresh Khanna, UP finance minister

Uttar Pradesh presents ₹9.13 trillion Budget for 2026-27, outlay up 12.2%

Eicher Motors share price, q3 results

Eicher Motors shares rise 7% to record high after in-line Q3 results

Banco Products (India) Ltd gained 6.09% to Rs 693.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26840 shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd advanced 5.60% to Rs 617.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21474 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apollo Hospitals gains after Q3 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 502 cr; board declares Rs 10 interim dividend

Apollo Hospitals gains after Q3 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 502 cr; board declares Rs 10 interim dividend

RIL's consumer division acquires Southern Health Foods

RIL's consumer division acquires Southern Health Foods

United Breweries Q3 PAT spurts 111% YoY to Rs 81 cr

United Breweries Q3 PAT spurts 111% YoY to Rs 81 cr

Indices trade near opening levels; auto shares gear up

Indices trade near opening levels; auto shares gear up

MIC Electronics receives LoA from Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways

MIC Electronics receives LoA from Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealIndia-US Trade DealBiopol Chemicals IPOIndia AI Summit 2026 Seven ChakrasVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today