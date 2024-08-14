Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 73.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.29% to Rs 24.44 croreNet profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services rose 73.08% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.4429.55 -17 OPM %29.5424.81 -PBDT4.165.26 -21 PBT1.983.52 -44 NP2.701.56 73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content