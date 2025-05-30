Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 37.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.98% to Rs 41.15 croreNet profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 37.96% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 41.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 114.52% to Rs 15.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.25% to Rs 178.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.1535.48 16 178.48129.10 38 OPM %9.601.49 -13.379.60 - PBDT1.542.49 -38 24.7614.05 76 PBT1.512.31 -35 20.529.72 111 NP1.522.45 -38 15.967.44 115
