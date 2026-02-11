STL Global standalone net profit rises 158.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.17% to Rs 29.75 crore

Net profit of STL Global rose 158.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.17% to Rs 29.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.29.7535.072.491.740.550.390.320.120.310.12

