Kairosoft AI Solutions standalone net profit declines 10.71% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 1.27 croreNet profit of Kairosoft AI Solutions declined 10.71% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.270 0 OPM %53.540 -PBDT0.860.29 197 PBT0.750.28 168 NP0.750.84 -11
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:33 PM IST