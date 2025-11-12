Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 7.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.73% to Rs 12518.45 croreNet profit of Ashok Leyland rose 7.10% to Rs 755.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 705.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.73% to Rs 12518.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11104.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12518.4511104.95 13 OPM %19.5018.37 -PBDT1432.111203.07 19 PBT1164.01959.04 21 NP755.77705.64 7
