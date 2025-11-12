Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nandini Texcom India standalone net profit rises 4100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Nandini Texcom India standalone net profit rises 4100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 32.13% to Rs 16.41 crore

Net profit of Nandini Texcom India rose 4100.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.13% to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.4112.42 32 OPM %3.472.66 -PBDT0.420.01 4100 PBT0.420.01 4100 NP0.420.01 4100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the September 2025 quarter

G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the September 2025 quarter

HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 81.30% in the September 2025 quarter

HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 81.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 65.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 65.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon