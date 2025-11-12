G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 7.73 croreNet profit of G K P Printing & Packaging rose 27.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.737.90 -2 OPM %6.995.95 -PBDT0.490.43 14 PBT0.300.21 43 NP0.280.22 27
