Ashok Leyland gains as total sales rises 6% YoY in Mar'25

Ashok Leyland gains as total sales rises 6% YoY in Mar'25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Ashok Leyland added 1.74% to Rs 207.75 after the company reported a 5.82% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 24,060 units in March 2025 from 22,736 units sold in March 2024.

The companys total domestic sales jumped 6.24% YoY to 22,510 units in the month of March.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) advanced 11.78% to 16,082 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) fell by 5.47% to 6,428 units in March 2025 compared to March 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 36% to Rs 761.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 560.21 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.2% to Rs 11,946.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

