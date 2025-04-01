Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

HBL Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 289.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45.11 lakh shares

UCO Bank, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 April 2025.

HBL Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 289.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.70% to Rs.523.05. Volumes stood at 21.68 lakh shares in the last session.

UCO Bank recorded volume of 334.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.94 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.48% to Rs.31.60. Volumes stood at 69.39 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd registered volume of 249.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.57% to Rs.59.99. Volumes stood at 54.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd recorded volume of 181.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.09% to Rs.354.65. Volumes stood at 58.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Vodafone Idea Ltd clocked volume of 19892.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6,516.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.56% to Rs.8.13. Volumes stood at 8177.33 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

