ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 19.67% in the September 2025 quarter

ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 19.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales decline 16.65% to Rs 1422.46 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities declined 19.67% to Rs 424.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 529.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.65% to Rs 1422.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1706.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1422.461706.65 -17 OPM %71.5268.44 -PBDT612.27749.75 -18 PBT571.63711.15 -20 NP424.98529.04 -20

Pan India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Renaissance Global allots 25,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 40,000 equity shares under ESOP

Cochin Shipyard rises after winning mega European order

LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

