Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon drops after NHAI cancels highway project worth Rs 1,400 cr

Ashoka Buildcon drops after NHAI cancels highway project worth Rs 1,400 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Ashoka Buildcon declined 2.51% to Rs 235.30 after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) cancelled the tender of 4 lane highway project in West Bengal, where the company was the lowest bidder (L1).

The tender was for the development of a 4-lane economic corridor from Kharagpur to Chandrakona Ghatal (Package-I) in West Bengal under the hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

The said project has been cancelled by NHAI for administrative reasons. NHAI has issued fresh re-bid notice for said highway project and the company is eligible for re-bidding

On 18 November 2024, the said order was received from NHAI, with a project cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

 

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 334.15% to Rs 462.46 crore on 15.53% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2488.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Opposition leaders criticise govt over repeated adjournments in Parliament

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex adds 230pts, Nifty atop 24,250; NTPC Green, Adani shares shine

Supreme Court, SC

'ED's conviction rate very poor', says SC in Partha Chatterjee bail plea

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Ola Electric, Adani Green, GMR Power, 384 more stocks hit upper limit today

Healthcare, hospitals, patients, dialysis

Arunachal govt inks tripartite pact for haemodialysis machines under PMNDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon