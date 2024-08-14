Ashoka Buildcon records PAT of nearly Rs 41 crore in Q1; EBITDA margin at 7.6%

Ashoka Buildcon has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 40.8 crore in Q1 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 16.4 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income rose by 22% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,900.8 crore during the period under review. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp While EBITDA improved by 52% to Rs 145.1 crore, EBITDA margin increased by 150 basis points to 7.6% in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 40.8 crore, up by 148% from Rs 16.4 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

The companys total order book as on 30 June 2024 was Rs 10,356 crore. The share of Power T&D projects and Road EPC projects was 42% and 36%, respectively. Road HAM, Railways and EPC Building accounted for the remaining 21% of the total order book.

On a consolidated basis, Ashoka Buildcon has reported 122% increase in net profit to Rs 150.33 crore on a 27.4% rise in net sales to Rs 2,465.39 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Consolidated debt is Rs. 7,183 crore. The debt on a standalone basis is Rs 1,410 crore; which comprises of Rs 114 crore of equipment/term loans & Rs 1,296 crore of working capital loans.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

The scrip rose 0.68% to currently trade at Rs 235.95 on the BSE.

