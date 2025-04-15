Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon rises after emerging L1 bidder for Central Railway project

Ashoka Buildcon rises after emerging L1 bidder for Central Railway project

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Ashoka Buildcon gained 4.10% to Rs 194.05 after the company announced that it had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project awarded by Central Railway, valued at Rs 568.86 crore.

The project involves the construction of earthwork, major and minor bridges, road under bridges (RUBs), permanent way (P. Way) work, and other miscellaneous civil works related to the gauge conversion from Pachora to Jamner (approximately 53.3 km), excluding the Pachora yard and road overbridges. The work is scheduled to be completed within 30 calendar months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 502% to Rs 661.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 109.8 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 10% to Rs 2,387.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jubilant Agri jumps after incorporating WOS to expand agri-chemicals business

Jubilant Agri jumps after incorporating WOS to expand agri-chemicals business

Cyient spurts on securing strategic contract for green hydrogen project in Bod Norway

Cyient spurts on securing strategic contract for green hydrogen project in Bod Norway

HEC Infra the roof on bagging order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

HEC Infra the roof on bagging order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

Tata Power gains as arm inks pact with NTPC for 200 MW FDRE project

Tata Power gains as arm inks pact with NTPC for 200 MW FDRE project

Sensex skyrockets 1,578 pts at open; breadth strong

Sensex skyrockets 1,578 pts at open; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon