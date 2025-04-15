Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jubilant Agri jumps after incorporating WOS to expand agri-chemicals business

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products (JACPL) rallied 3.35% to Rs 1,125.65 after the company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, (WOS) Jubilant Agri Solutions (JASL), on 7 April 2025.

The company received the Certificate of Incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, on 11 April 2025.

JASL will operate in the agricultural products and chemicals sector, focusing on the manufacturing, marketing, and trading of agricultural products and chemicals.

As part of the incorporation, JACPL, along with its nominees, has subscribed to 1,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, amounting to a total subscribed share capital of Rs 10,00,000. The companys authorized share capital stood at Rs 15,00,000, divided into 1,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. JACPL holds 100% ownership of JASL, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

 

JASL is categorized as a related party to JACPL from the date of its incorporation. Other than the shareholding arrangement, there is no direct or indirect interest of the promoter, promoter group, or group companies in JASL.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 11 April 2025, after market hours.

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is a diversified company engaged in the manufacturing of performance polymers, chemicals and agri-products.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.34 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 20.90 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 35.7% YoY to Rs 396.22 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

