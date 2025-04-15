Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEC Infra the roof on bagging order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

HEC Infra the roof on bagging order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

HEC Infra Projects hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 110.97 after the company announced that it had received a work order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy.

The work order involves the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 66 kV double-circuit transmission line on a double-circuit tower, along with a 12 km underground (U/G) cable.

The order is valued at Rs 9.62 crore and is scheduled to be executed within a period of 3 months.

This information was disclosed in a communication to the National Stock Exchange of India Limited on 14 April 2025.

 

The company has confirmed that none of its promoters or promoter groups has any interest in Blue Pine Energy, and this order does not constitute a related party transaction.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Stock Market LIVE: TaMo, L&T, HDFC Bk lead Sensex 1550 pts higher at 76,700; Nifty tops 23,300

Automobile, car manufacturing, Jaguar, JLR, China

Auto index up 3%; Samvardhana Motherson, TaMo rally up to 10%; here's why

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 15, win skins and diamonds

investing, investment, markets, trading

Retail investors grow wary amid tariff seesaw but analysts remain upbeat

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Sensex zooms 1500 points on Tuesday; is the worst over for the markets?

HEC Infra Projects is engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction services. It focuses on electromechanical and instrumentation projects. Its services include transmission, water management systems, solar, lighting, and automation.

The company's standalone net profit declined 62.06% to Rs 1.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3.77 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rallied 61.24% to Rs 27.54 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

As on 15 April 2025, the companys market cap stood at Rs 120.27 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Power gains as arm inks pact with NTPC for 200 MW FDRE project

Tata Power gains as arm inks pact with NTPC for 200 MW FDRE project

Sensex skyrockets 1,578 pts at open; breadth strong

Sensex skyrockets 1,578 pts at open; breadth strong

Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Viji Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Viji Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Revolt Motors launches its first dealership in Kathmandu, Nepal

Revolt Motors launches its first dealership in Kathmandu, Nepal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon