KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 58.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.37% to Rs 743.20 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions declined 58.65% to Rs 102.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 248.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.37% to Rs 743.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 848.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.743.20848.1022.4330.14125.41336.45110.40313.09102.80248.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News