Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 58.65% in the December 2025 quarter

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 58.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Sales decline 12.37% to Rs 743.20 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions declined 58.65% to Rs 102.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 248.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.37% to Rs 743.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 848.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales743.20848.10 -12 OPM %22.4330.14 -PBDT125.41336.45 -63 PBT110.40313.09 -65 NP102.80248.59 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 19.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 19.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 96.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 96.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

BN Agrochem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

BN Agrochem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sical Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 48.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sical Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 48.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today