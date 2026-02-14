KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 58.65% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 12.37% to Rs 743.20 croreNet profit of KNR Constructions declined 58.65% to Rs 102.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 248.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.37% to Rs 743.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 848.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales743.20848.10 -12 OPM %22.4330.14 -PBDT125.41336.45 -63 PBT110.40313.09 -65 NP102.80248.59 -59
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:51 AM IST