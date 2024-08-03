ISF standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.65% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of ISF rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.65% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.420.5130.9519.610.030.010.030.010.020.01