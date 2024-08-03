Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 18.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 349.37 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India rose 18.10% to Rs 29.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 349.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 363.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.349.37363.5714.2412.0542.9437.6535.4130.4529.3624.86