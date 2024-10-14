Veranda XL announces collaboration with Madras Christian College

Veranda XL, a subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, announced a significant collaboration with Madras Christian College (MCC) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at providing professional Chartered Accountancy (CA) training on campus under the brand of JK Shah Classes. Through this partnership, JK Shah Classes (JKSC) will deliver a world-class CA curriculum, equipping students with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in accounting, auditing, and finance.
Madras Christian College, a premier educational institution in India, is ranked 14th in the College Category in the 2024 NIRF Rankings. Established in 1837, MCC has a long-standing tradition of academic excellence and is recognized for its commitment to shaping the future of its students. This collaboration marks another milestone in MCC's mission to provide top-tier education and open new professional avenues for its students.
JK Shah Classes, renowned for its expertise in CA coaching, brings over four decades of experience and has shaped the careers of more than 70,000 students annually. Since 2001, JKSC has produced over 1,800 CA rankers, cementing its position as a leader in CA education in India. With this partnership, MCC students will gain access to JKSC's rigorous and proven training methodologies, significantly enhancing their prospects of becoming successful Chartered Accountants.
