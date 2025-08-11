Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit rises 114.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.47% to Rs 8.83 croreNet profit of Kalyan Capitals rose 114.58% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.47% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.837.21 22 OPM %94.1196.26 -PBDT3.492.94 19 PBT3.392.78 22 NP2.060.96 115
