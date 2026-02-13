Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 150.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 150.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

Sales decline 2.76% to Rs 6.69 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 150.84% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.76% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.696.88 -3 OPM %36.4731.54 -PBDT5.272.31 128 PBT5.132.05 150 NP4.491.79 151

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

