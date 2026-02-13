Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 150.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.76% to Rs 6.69 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 150.84% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.76% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.696.8836.4731.545.272.315.132.054.491.79

