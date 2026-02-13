AvenuesAI consolidated net profit rises 15.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.47% to Rs 2381.19 crore

Net profit of AvenuesAI rose 15.19% to Rs 71.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 122.47% to Rs 2381.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1070.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2381.191070.354.017.31110.51103.2492.0184.3171.8862.40

