AvenuesAI consolidated net profit rises 15.19% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 122.47% to Rs 2381.19 croreNet profit of AvenuesAI rose 15.19% to Rs 71.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 122.47% to Rs 2381.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1070.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2381.191070.35 122 OPM %4.017.31 -PBDT110.51103.24 7 PBT92.0184.31 9 NP71.8862.40 15
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:34 PM IST