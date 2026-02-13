Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit rises 324.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 110.82 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (West) rose 324.51% to Rs 21.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 110.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.110.82110.0543.9744.1338.1832.7228.6320.0621.655.10

