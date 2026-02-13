Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.74% to Rs 276.73 crore

Net Loss of Exicom Tele-Systems reported to Rs 67.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 48.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.74% to Rs 276.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 196.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.276.73196.63-11.68-15.86-36.35-41.31-65.78-52.13-67.87-48.97

