Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 40.74% to Rs 276.73 croreNet Loss of Exicom Tele-Systems reported to Rs 67.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 48.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.74% to Rs 276.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 196.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales276.73196.63 41 OPM %-11.68-15.86 -PBDT-36.35-41.31 12 PBT-65.78-52.13 -26 NP-67.87-48.97 -39
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:34 PM IST