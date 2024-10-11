Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Metcast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ashoka Metcast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd, Pavna Industries Ltd, GTL Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 October 2024.

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd, Pavna Industries Ltd, GTL Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ashoka Metcast Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 26.78 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53163 shares in the past one month.

 

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 3.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33077 shares in the past one month.

Pavna Industries Ltd spiked 16.90% to Rs 706.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15363 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd spurt 15.64% to Rs 15.08. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd exploded 12.94% to Rs 52.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38950 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia; says solutions cannot come from battlefield

Tesla robotaxi

Elon Musk reveals robotaxi: Will Tesla face the same challenges as China?

OnePlus 12 Glacial White

OnePlus 13 to feature latest Qualcomm chip, AI, and Android 15 at launch

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, at 81,400, Nifty at 24,950; TCS drags 2.5%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos

India, Asean urge peace as tensions continue to rise in South China Sea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon