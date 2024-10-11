Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock bags Rs 122-cr order from MAHAGENCO

Mazagon Dock bags Rs 122-cr order from MAHAGENCO

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

The ship building company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 121.67 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) infrasecure project.

The company bagged a contract for supply installation and commissioning of AI based comprehensive infrasecure project at GTPS-Uran and KGSC-Pophali and AMC of the items after 1 year.

The cost of this project is Rs 121.67 crore and is to be executed by 10 October 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers.

 

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 121.45% to Rs 696.10 crore on 8.48% rise in revenue from operations grew by 8.48% to Rs 2,357.02 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shed 0.53% to Rs 4,405 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia; says solutions cannot come from battlefield

Tesla robotaxi

Elon Musk reveals robotaxi: Will Tesla face the same challenges as China?

OnePlus 12 Glacial White

OnePlus 13 to feature latest Qualcomm chip, AI, and Android 15 at launch

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, at 81,400, Nifty at 24,950; TCS drags 2.5%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos

India, Asean urge peace as tensions continue to rise in South China Sea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon