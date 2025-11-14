Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Ashoka Refineries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-133.33 -PBDT-0.04-0.04 0 PBT-0.04-0.04 0 NP-0.04-0.04 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the September 2025 quarter

CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 132.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 132.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 40.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 40.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Coromandel International inks MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Coromandel International inks MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian vs South Africa Test Cricket StatsProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon