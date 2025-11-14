Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 40.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 8.82 croreNet profit of Vasundhara Rasayans rose 40.14% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.829.78 -10 OPM %24.0416.67 -PBDT2.892.08 39 PBT2.781.99 40 NP2.061.47 40
