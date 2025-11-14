Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 132.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.51% to Rs 23.84 croreNet profit of Baid Finserv rose 132.14% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.8419.62 22 OPM %59.2753.52 -PBDT6.282.91 116 PBT6.082.62 132 NP4.551.96 132
