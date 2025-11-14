Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3987.18% to Rs 15.94 croreNet Loss of Yarn Syndicate reported to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3987.18% to Rs 15.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.940.39 3987 OPM %-28.86-66.67 -PBDT-3.40-0.26 -1208 PBT-3.51-0.26 -1250 NP-3.08-0.26 -1085
