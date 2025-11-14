CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 63.67 croreNet profit of CSL Finance rose 37.03% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 63.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales63.6754.06 18 OPM %78.5974.82 -PBDT29.4025.16 17 PBT28.8624.71 17 NP24.4617.85 37
