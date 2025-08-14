Ashtasidhhi Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 325.71% to Rs 1.49 croreAshtasidhhi Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 325.71% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.490.35 326 OPM %-1.3414.29 -PBDT00.05 -100 PBT00.05 -100 NP00.05 -100
