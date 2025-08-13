Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 169.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.68% to Rs 115.37 croreNet profit of Asian Energy Services rose 169.42% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 91.68% to Rs 115.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales115.3760.19 92 OPM %9.9310.33 -PBDT12.557.31 72 PBT7.853.01 161 NP5.552.06 169
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content