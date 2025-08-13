Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 169.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 169.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 91.68% to Rs 115.37 crore

Net profit of Asian Energy Services rose 169.42% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 91.68% to Rs 115.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales115.3760.19 92 OPM %9.9310.33 -PBDT12.557.31 72 PBT7.853.01 161 NP5.552.06 169

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yarn Syndicate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Yarn Syndicate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Avro India standalone net profit rises 59.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Avro India standalone net profit rises 59.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kabra Commercial standalone net profit declines 31.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Kabra Commercial standalone net profit declines 31.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 1.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 1.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIndependence Day Traffic Advisory Q1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon